Advertisement

6 Die, 19 Rescued As Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Egypt's Red Sea Coast

Investigations are underway to determine what caused the accident.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
6 Die, 19 Rescued As Tourist Submarine Sinks Off Egypt's Red Sea Coast
The website of a state-owned newspaper said the tourists who died were all foreigners.
Cairo:

Six tourists died on Thursday when a tourist submarine sank off the resort of Hurghada on Egypt's Red Sea coast, state media reported.

The website of the state-owned Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper said the tourists who died were all foreigners, adding that 19 others were injured.

Investigations were underway to determine what caused the accident, according to the newspaper, which said the injured were transported to nearby hospitals along with the bodies of the dead.

Hurghada, a bustling tourist city some 460 kilometres (285 miles) southeast of the Egyptian capital Cairo, is a major destination for visitors to Egypt.

The Red Sea coral reefs and islands off Egypt's eastern coast are major draws, contributing to the country's vital tourism sector which employs two million people and generates more than 10 per cent of GDP.

While dozens of tourist boats sail through the coastal area daily for snorkeling and diving activities, the website of Sindbad Submarines, the vessel owner according to Akhbar Al-Youm, says the company deploys the region's "only real" recreational submarine.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Tourist Submarine Sinks, Red Sea, Submarine Sinks
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now