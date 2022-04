Earlier, police had called for people to avoid the area as the scene remains active. (Representational)

At least six people were killed and nine more wounded in a shooting in the California city of Sacramento early Sunday, police said.

"Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are killed," Sacramento police said in a statement on Twitter. Earlier they had called for people to avoid the area "as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active."

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)