Earthquake struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island Friday (Representational)

A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the west coast of Indonesia's Sumatra island Friday, the United States Geological Survey said.

The shallow quake hit at 12:30 (0630 GMT) near the island of Nias, about 250 kilometres (160 miles) south of Sinabang.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)