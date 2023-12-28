6.3 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Japan's Kuril Islands, No Deaths Reported

The earthquake occurred at 2:45 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 on the Richter Scale jolted Japan's Kuril Islands on Thursday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to NCS, the earthquake occurred at 2:45 pm (IST) at a depth of 10 kilometers. The NCS said the epicenter of the earthquake was found to be at a latitude of 44.36 and a longitude of 149.23.

In a post shared on X, NCS stated, "Earthquake of Magnitude:6.3, Occurred on 28-12-2023, 14:45:12 IST, Lat: 44.36 & Long: 149.23, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: Kuril Islands, Japan."

No casualties have been reported as of yet. Further details are awaited.

