What Is 50501 Movement? Group Behind Protests Against Trump On Presidents' Day

Thousands of protesters gathered at the Capitol and across the US on Presidents Day to demonstrate against Donald Trump's controversial policies. They chanted "No kings on Presidents Day, voicing their opposition to a new bill aimed at ramping up federal immigration enforcement. The protests, organised by the 50501 Movement, were part of an ongoing wave of resistance against Trump and his ally, billionaire Elon Musk, who leads the DOGE, tasked with slashing federal spending.

What is the 50501 movement?

The 50501 (fifty fifty-one) Movement is a political activist group, which aims to unite citizens across the US in resistance to the Trump administration's policies. The name "50501" stands for "50 protests. 50 states. 1 day". The movement was created in response to what organisers view as "anti-democratic and illegal actions" by President Trump, including his executive orders and leadership decisions.

Monday's protests marked the second nationwide campaign by the movement, coming on the heels of controversial executive actions signed by Trump. Through these coordinated protests, the 50501 Movement seeks to challenge the political establishment and advocate for constitutional values.

Originating from the r/50501 subreddit, the movement quickly gained momentum across social media. In a matter of days, grassroots activists - operating without a budget, centralised structure, or official support - managed to organise over 80 peaceful protests in every state, the movement's website revealed. The protests highlighted the movement's call for the American working class to stand up against what they see as the erosion of "democratic institutions, civil liberties, and the rule of law", as fuelled by powerful plutocrats.

Potus Black, an organiser of the DC chapter of the 50501 Movement, urged the protesters to stand together and "uphold the Constitution."

Mr Black talked about the importance of standing behind democracy and reminding elected officials that they serve the people, not themselves. He also addressed the pressure many feel, telling NPR, "The events over the past month have been built to exhaust us, to break our wills. But we are the American people. We will not break."

Protests Across The US

The 50501 Movement organised protests in over half of the states, from California to Tennessee and Massachusetts. In the Northeast, despite freezing temperatures, hundreds gathered in Boston Common, with similar demonstrations in Hartford, New York City, and Trenton.

In Denver, over 1,000 people braved the snow to protest a range of issues, including women's reproductive rights, LGBTQ rights, and immigration.

In Knoxville, protesters rallied near a federal courthouse with signs reading "Musk wasn't on the ballot" and "No felons, no Elons." In Iowa, dozens of protesters chanted "President Musk must go!" condemning his role in the government. On the West Coast, Palo Alto protesters targeted Tesla dealerships where Mr Musk is CEO.

Other protests took place in Nashville, Atlanta, and Miami.