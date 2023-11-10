50 Bodies Recovered After Artillery Strikes On School, Says Gaza Hospital

Strikes pounded on Al-Buraq school on Friday morning (File)

Around 50 people were killed Friday in strikes that hit a Gaza City school, said the director of Al-Shifa hospital where the casualties had been taken.

"About 50 martyrs were recovered from inside Al-Buraq school... in the Al-Nasr neighbourhood in Gaza after missile and artillery strikes that targeted the school this morning," hospital director Mohammad Abu Salmiya said.

AFP was unable to immediately verify the reported death count.

