5 Including 3 Children Found Dead In Canada, Man Arrested: Police

Investigators found the body of a second woman in a home shortly after, the statement said.

A 29-year old man was arrested Sunday in Canada after the bodies of three children, burned in a car, and two women were found in Manitoba, police said.

"It is believed that the adult male in custody and all five deceased individuals are known to each other," a Royal Canadian Mounted Police statement said.

The events took place on Sunday morning in the vicinity of the small town of Carman, home to 2,800 people, in central Manitoba province.

A woman's body was first found along a road Sunday morning.

Several hours later the burning vehicle with the three children, who died on the spot, was found.

Investigators found the body of a second woman in a home shortly after, the statement said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)