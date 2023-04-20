5 Facts About SpaceX Starship, The World's Biggest Rocket

Starship was a fully reusable transportation system which is designed to carry both humans and cargo to the Earth orbit, the moon and beyond.

Starship was the world's most powerful launch vehicle that is capable of carrying up to 150 metric tonnes of reusable fuel.

Starship is capable of carrying crew and cargo to Earth orbit, the Moon, Mars and beyond and is capable of point-to-point transport to Earth enabling travel to anywhere in the world in one hour or less.

Starship launch vehicle is capable of carrying up to 100 people on long-duration, interplanetary flights, that will help in satellite delivery.