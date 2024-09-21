Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, Woman Tied To Beirut Pager Explosions

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono grew up near the port city of Catania in Itay's Sicily region.

Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono, a 49-year-old Hungarian-Italian businesswoman, has found herself at the centre of international headlines following the explosion of pagers that killed 12 people and wounded over 2,000.

She is the CEO of Hungary-based BAC Consulting, which was revealed to have licensed the design for the pagers from their original Taiwanese manufacturer Gold Apollo. Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono has denied direct involvement in the manufacture of the pagers. In a brief interview with NBC News, she said, “I am just the intermediate. I think you got it wrong.”

Here are a few details about Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono:

– Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono grew up near the port city of Catania in Itay's Sicily region. She attended school nearby was has been described as a reserved youngster by her then-schoolmates.

– Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono holds a PhD in particle physics from University College London. Her dissertation was on the sub-atomic particle positron.

– She has worked across various fields, from humanitarian work in Africa to claims of involvement in scientific and international organisations. However, many of her alleged senior roles, including as a project manager at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and board member of New York's Earth Child Institute, have been debunked. The IAEA confirmed she was merely an intern, and the Earth Child Institute stated she had no formal role there.

– Described as intelligent but erratic by former colleagues, Barsony-Arcidiacono's career spans multiple continents and industries. She is believed to speak as many as 7 languages. She has held numerous short-term jobs, including one in Tunisia, where her contract was terminated early after being described as a “bullying” manager.

– In the aftermath of the pager explosions, Barsony-Arcidiacono's mother revealed that her daughter is under the protection of Hungarian secret services due to threats she has received. This has only deepened the mystery surrounding her.