5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Kathmandu

The tremor was an aftershock of the 2015 earthquake that hit Nepal, officials said (Representational)

A moderate intensity earthquake shook Kathmandu and its surrounding areas on Wednesday night, Nepal's seismological department said today.

There was no report of any damage of property or casualty.

According to the Nepal Seismological Centre, the tremor measuring 5.0 on the Richter scale was felt at 10.08 pm on Wednesday in Kathmandu and its neighboring areas.

The epicenter was in Phullpingkot in Sindhupalchok district, about 80 km east of Kathmandu.

The tremor was an aftershock of the 2015 earthquake that hit central Nepal, officials said.

Nepal was hit by a massive 7.8-magnitude earthquake in 2015 that left nearly 9,000 people dead and 22,000 others injured. Around 6,00,000 structures in Kathmandu and other nearby towns were either damaged or destroyed.