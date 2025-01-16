8,000 Soldiers, 25,000 Cops: Washington Turns Fortress For Trump Inauguration

Donald Trump will be administered the oath of office on January 20. Ahead of the President-elect's inauguration, authorities have implemented sweeping measures in the US capital, Washington DC, to counter potential threats and ensure a peaceful transfer of power



The US Secret Service and law enforcement agencies have erected 48 km of 7-foot-tall black fencing, the longest ever seen in the capital, and mobilised 7,800 National Guard troops alongside 25,000 police officers from across the country, The Telegraph reported. Major streets between the Capitol and the White House – spanning over 2 km – will be locked down, fortified with concrete barriers and heavy vehicles to prevent attacks.



“We are in a higher-threat environment,” Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Matt McCool said during a press briefing.



The oath-taking ceremony will be held just months after the assassination attempt on the President-elect during the 2024 campaign. While there are no credible, coordinated threats, officials remain wary of lone-wolf attackers. Recent incidents, including an attempt to bring a machete into the Capitol, have led to concerns.



“The threat of the lone actor remains the biggest justification for us being at this heightened state of alert,” said US Capitol Police Chief Thomas Manger. The FBI and the Department of Homeland Security have also issued nationwide warnings to police, citing the risk of copycat attacks following the New Orleans New Year's Eve tragedy.



The inauguration takes place on the Capitol steps, the same location where, on January 6, 2021, a violent mob of Trump supporters barged into the building in an attempt to overturn his 2020 election defeat. This time, Trump's rival, Vice President Kamala Harris, has conceded the November 5 election.



Protests, including the anti-Trump People's March on Washington DC, are projected to draw 25,000 participants. Trump supporters will also gather at a rally scheduled at the Capital One Arena on Sunday.



Metropolitan Police Chief Pamela Smith said permits were issued for nearly a dozen events between Saturday and Monday.



The inauguration may be the most militarised in US history, according to reports from Reuters. Two FBI field offices, numerous drones, and extensive fencing will secure the area, protecting attendees, including global leaders and senior lawmakers.



Juliette Kayyem, a homeland security expert from Harvard Kennedy School, said in the press conference, “What you're planning for is a worst-case scenario, but my suspicion is you're not going to get it, which is good. In terms of planning, it's always easier to ratchet down than ratchet up.”