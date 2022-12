Russian strikes have left almost half the population in Kyiv without power. (File)

Close to half of Kyiv's population was left without power after a new wave of Russian strikes targeted the Ukrainian capital and other cities, Kyiv's mayor said Thursday.

"Forty percent of the capital's consumers are without electricity after the Russian attack," Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)