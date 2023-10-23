4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Myanmar

The earthquake struck at 06:29:16 IST on Monday, at a depth of 90 kilometers. (Representational)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Monday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 06:29:16 IST on Monday, at a depth of 90 kilometers.

Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 23-10-2023, 06:29:16 IST, Lat: 23.30 & Long: 94.03, Depth: 90 Km, Location: Myanmar."

Further details are awaited.

