35-Year-Old Brazilian Singer Dies Of Electrocution After Hugging Soaked Fan On Stage

The singer touched a soaking-wet fan, which triggered a fatal electric shock.

Ayres Sasaki, a 35-year-old Brazilian rock singer, died of electrocution during a live performance on July 13, as per a report in the Independent. The incident took place at the Solar Hotel in Salinopolis. The singer touched a soaking-wet fan, which triggered an electric shock, killing him.

The reason the fan was wet is still unknown, however Salinopolis Police have stated that they are looking into the matter. According to the Brazilian magazine Istoe Gente, the Para Civil Police indicated that witnesses had given testimonies and that authorities have asked for reports from experts.

According to a report by the Brazilian media outlet Diario do Para, Mr Sasaki was electrocuted while playing his guitar, despite the majority of reports indicating that he died after hugging the fan. Solar Hotel took to Instagram to share a statement and said that they are cooperating with the investigation, "Hotel Solar deeply regrets the loss of dear Ayres Sasaki. Since yesterday, we have been entirely dedicated to supporting your family and taking care of the necessary arrangements. We are in direct contact with your family, offering all the support you need at this difficult time."

"We reiterate our commitment to fully collaborate with the competent authorities to provide the necessary clarifications. Our thoughts and condolences are with Ayres Sasaki's family and friends at this difficult time," they added.

Rita Matos, the singer's aunt, told the Brazilian outlet, "We are contacting people who were with him at the moment to understand how everything happened. We will gather all the information in a statement that we will release to the press".

In addition to singing, Mr Sasaki worked as an urban planner. He is survived by his wife. The couple got married 11 months ago. His wife Mariana posted a message on her Instagram Stories and said, "I would like to thank you for every message of affection and comfort, for every prayer during this difficult time that we are going through. I haven't been able to read all the messages yet, but as I feel better, I will respond to each one. Thank you."