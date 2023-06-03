3 Teens Arrested For Killing And Eating New York Village's Beloved Swan

The female swan, named Faye, was a resident of the pond for over a decade

Three teenagers in New York were arrested for allegedly killing and eating a swan cherished by its local community, Guardian reported. The female swan, named Faye, a resident of the pond for over a decade, was killed in Manlius, a Syracuse suburb. Her four babies, called cygnets, were also reported missing after a Memorial Day parade.

When their disappearance caused concern among locals, the police started investigating the case which led to the discovery of two cygnets at a nearby store in Salina, the Manlius Police Department posted on Facebook.

One of the teens was an employee at the unidentified store and confessed to abducting the swan and cygnets with two other people. The two other cygnets were found in a private residence in Syracuse, police said.

''Unfortunately, the investigation led to the discovery that Faye, the female swan, had been killed over the weekend,'' the police said.

Sergeant. Ken Hatter said the teens sneaked into the pond area in the middle of the night and pounced on the bird as she was nesting. After the killing at the pond, the swan was taken to the house of one of their aunts where it was cooked.

"The swan was killed at the pond, and subsequently consumed by family and friends. This was not done because the family was lacking food. It was done because they wanted to hunt what they thought was a large duck," Mr. Hatter told CBS News via email.

Three suspects, aged between 16 and 18, were arrested on charges including grand larceny and criminal mischief, as well as conspiracy and criminal trespass. The two juveniles were later released to their parents and received tickets to appear in court. The third, who is 18, is awaiting arraignment.

Meanwhile, the cygnets are currently in the care of a biologist, who ensures the health and wellbeing of the swans for the Village of Manlius.

The village of Manlius is known for its pond and swans, according to Syracuse.com.