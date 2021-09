The Russian jets had returned to their bases, the report said. (Representational)

Three Russian SU-35S fighter jets have escorted a US B-52H strategic bomber which was approaching Russia's border in the Pacific Ocean, RIA news agency reported on Sunday, citing Moscow's Defence Ministry.

It said the bomber had subsequently moved away from the border, while the Russian jets had returned to their bases.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)