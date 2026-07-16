3 Policemen Killed, 34 Injured In 2 Terrorist Attacks In Pakistan

Three policemen were killed and 34 injured after terrorists attacked a police convoy and a police station in separate incidents in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said.

Terrorists attacked a police convoy in Lower Dir district with hand grenades and automatic weapons on Wednesday, killing three police personnel and injuring 19.

Police said the attack occurred near Ladam Top at Haider when the convoy was passing through the area. The assailants first hurled hand grenades and then opened heavy fire on the convoy.

During the assault, the attackers also set two police vehicles ablaze.

The injured personnel were shifted to hospitals, where they were receiving medical treatment.

Police said further details would be shared once the situation became clearer. Security forces have since cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to trace the attackers.

In a separate incident, security forces foiled a suicide attack on the Miryan Police Station in Bannu district after intercepting and destroying an explosives-laden vehicle before it could reach its target, the officials said.

Four attackers were killed during the exchange of fire. Fifteen police personnel were injured in the attack, of whom 10 were critically wounded. They were referred to the Peshawar district for treatment.

Bannu District Police Officer Captain (Retd) Muhammad Furqan Bilal confirmed the incident and said the situation was being assessed, adding that details regarding casualties would be shared later.

According to initial reports, the attackers attempted to ram the bomb-filled vehicle into the police station. However, police personnel, backed by security forces, opened fire, destroying the vehicle before it reached the premises.

The officials said the assailants subsequently attempted to storm the police station, but the attack was repulsed.

A heavy contingent of police and other law enforcement agencies rushed to the spot, cordoned off the area and launched a search and clearance operation.

Authorities said investigations were underway, while details regarding casualties, damage and other aspects of the incident would be released after verification.

In April, a suicide car bomb attack at the Domel Police Station in Bannu killed at least five civilians, while 13 others were injured, including one policeman.

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