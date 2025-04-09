3 Lakh Indian Students Face Uncertainty As US Bill Plans End Of Work Visa

A proposed bill in the United States Congress is threatening to upend the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, a vital work authorisation initiative for international students. This move has sent shockwaves through the Indian student community in the US, with over 300,000 students potentially affected, The Economic Times reported. The OPT program allows international students, particularly those in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields, to gain practical work experience in the US for up to three years after graduation.



The Impact on Indian students

Indian students are the largest beneficiaries of the OPT program according to the Open Doors 2024 report, with 97,556 participants in the 2023-2024 academic year, a 41% increase from the previous year. The proposed bill could force these students to leave the US immediately after graduation, disrupting their career prospects and financial stability. Many students rely on OPT to repay hefty student loans.

Career consequences

The bill's passage could limit job opportunities for Indian students, forcing them to seek employment in countries with more accommodating post-study work policies, such as Canada or European nations. This move may also impact the US job market, particularly in STEM fields, where international students play a crucial role in addressing skill shortages.

Rush to secure H-1B visas

Existing F-1 and M-1 student visa holders are frantically applying for jobs that can transition them to an H-1B work visa, primarily sponsored by large US and Indian technology companies. However, securing an H-1B visa is highly competitive, with a limited number of visas available each year. Students are racing against time to secure job offers that would enable them to apply for this visa before potential changes take effect.

Expert insights

Poorvi Chothani, founder of immigration law firm LawQuest, highlights the urgency of the situation, as quoted in ET's report: "OPT allows students to find jobs in the US for one year after they graduate and may be extended for another two years provided you are a STEM graduate and are working with a qualified US employer." If the bill passes, students may lose this opportunity and be forced to leave the US immediately.

Travel concerns

Several Indian students have cancelled their summer travel plans, fearing they may not be allowed to re-enter the country, per the report. Prestigious institutions like Cornell, Columbia, and Yale have unofficially advised overseas students to avoid travelling home over the break, adding to the uncertainty.

Broader Implications

The proposed bill is part of a broader wave of anti-immigrant policy actions under the current administration. Mass deportations and stricter visa controls are key components of Donald Trump's campaign promises, leading to unease among existing F-1 and M-1 visa holders. The bill's passage could have far-reaching consequences for US universities, which fear a decline in international student enrollment and the subsequent economic impact.

