3 Killed In Fresh Russian Attack On Ukrainian City: Zelensky

A Russian attack on Ukraine's southern city of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday killed at least three people, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Zaporizhzhia, an important city on the Dnipro River, lies some 44 kilometres (27 miles) from the frontline.

"Zaporizhzhia. Another attack by Russian terrorists. As of now, three people have been reported dead," Zelensky said on social media.

"The rescue operation is underway."

He posted a video that showed a partially damaged church with fire in its courtyard and smoke rising.

The footage also showed another building heavily destroyed and on fire, as well as a damaged basketball pitch.

Yuriy Malashko, the head of the Zaporizhzhia region said Russia had hit a "church and retail outlets" in the city's Shevchenkivskyi district.

"Medics are treating the wounded," he said.

"The blast wave smashed windows in high-rise buildings."

