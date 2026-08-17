3 Dead After Private Helicopter Crashes On Greek Island

A private helicopter crashed as it was taking off for a flight over the touristed Greek island of Sifnos late Monday, killing three people on board, the fire service said.

The Kathimerini daily said the Bell helicopter came down in the sea just seconds after taking to the air from a nearby helipad. It reported that its pilot had been hired just two months ago.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

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