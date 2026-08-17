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3 Dead After Private Helicopter Crashes On Greek Island

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

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3 Dead After Private Helicopter Crashes On Greek Island
The helicopter came down in the sea seconds after taking off.
Representational Image
  • A private helicopter crashed during takeoff on the Greek island of Sifnos
  • Three people on board the Bell helicopter were killed in the crash
  • The helicopter crashed into the sea shortly after takeoff from a helipad
Are the authorities investigating why the helicopter crashed?

A private helicopter crashed as it was taking off for a flight over the touristed Greek island of Sifnos late Monday, killing three people on board, the fire service said.

The Kathimerini daily said the Bell helicopter came down in the sea just seconds after taking to the air from a nearby helipad. It reported that its pilot had been hired just two months ago.

The cause of the accident was not immediately known.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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