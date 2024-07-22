3 Dead, 16 Others Shot Outside A Nightclub In US' Mississippi

The mass shooting was reported from Church Street in Indianola, Mississippi.

At least three people were killed and 16 others were injured after a gunman opened fire near a nightclub in the US state of Mississippi, local media reported.

Witnesses heard dozens of gunshots during the shooting which occurred in the vicinity of the nightclub, reported BNO News.

"Several people said that they were standing outside the nightclub, and they started to hear gunshots," Indianola Police Chief Ronald Sampson told the media.

Mayor Ken Featherstone of Indianola confirmed that three 19-year-old men were killed in the shooting.

Officials said no arrests have been made yet and investigation is on.