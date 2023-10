29 Staff Of UN Palestinian Refugee Agency Killed Since Gaza War Began

The UN agency said half of the colleagues killed in Gaza war were teachers

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said Sunday that 29 of its staff had been killed in Gaza since the outbreak of war between Hamas group and Israel.

"We are in shock and mourning. It is now confirmed that 29 of our colleagues in Gaza have been killed since October 7," UNRWA wrote on X, formerly Twitter, raising a death count released Saturday of 17 staffers.

"Half of these colleagues were UNRWA teachers," the agency said of its latest count.

Thousands of Gazans have sought shelter at UNRWA facilities since Israel launched an aerial bombardment campaign in reprisal for Hamas attacks in Israel in which 1,400 people were killed.

More than 4,600 Palestinians have been killed in those air strikes, according to the Gaza health ministry, with Israel also cutting off supplies of fuel, water, food and electricity to the impoverished enclave.

Twelve displaced people have been killed and nearly 180 wounded at the UN agency's schools, while some 38 UNRWA installations have been damaged, the agency said.

In a separate statement, UNRWA warned its fuel supplies in Gaza would run out "in three days".

"Without fuel, there will be no water, no functioning hospitals and bakeries. Without fuel, aid will not reach many civilians in desperate need," UNRWA chief Philippe Lazzarini said.

"Without fuel, there will be no humanitarian assistance," he added.

Six trucks were able to collect fuel from a terminal at the Rafah crossing point, but they did not come close to meeting the daily needs of Gaza's 2.4 million residents.

