24-Year-Old US Man Arrested For Giving 4-Month-Old Baby Gasoline To Drink

If convicted, the 24-year-old could face a life sentence. (Representative pic)

A 24-year-old man in the United States has been charged with attempted capital murder after he tried to kill his 4-month-old baby by feeding the infant gasoline. According to Newsweek, Edgar James Bridgemon of Texas confessed to administering the poison, intending to end the child's life. He was arrested on Saturday for attempted capital murder and later processed and jailed. In addition to the attempted murder charge, he has also been charged with evading arrest, cops said.

After responding to a distressing emergency call, cops learned that the baby was allegedly given a gasoline drink by Bridgemon. While officers assessed the situation, the 24-year-old attempted to flee on foot. But after a brief chase, cops arrested Bridgemon and took into custody, where he later confessed to the crime.

According to Newsweek, the 24-year-old admitted that he had given the baby gasoline with the deliberate intention of ending the child's life.

The 4-month-old, on the other hand, was immediately rushed to Paris Regional Medical Center, where medical staff began initial treatment. However, due to the severity of the poisoning, the child was later transferred to a different hospital in the Dallas-Fort Worth area for more advanced care.

Bridgemon now faces charges including attempted capital murder, which is classified as a first-degree felony in Texas. If convicted, the 24-year-old could face a life sentence.

Additionally, Bridgemon has also been charged with evading arrest, further complicating his legal situation. He is currently being held at the Lamar County Jail with a bond set at $255,000. The case is still under investigation by local authorities.

