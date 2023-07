At least 24, including children, have died after a gas leak at a South African slum. (Representational)

At least 24 people, including children, have died after a gas leak at a South African slum near Johannesburg, emergency services said late Wednesday.

"We counted about 24 fatalities," emergency services spokesman William Ntladi told AFP from the scene in Boksburg.

