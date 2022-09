14 sperm whales died in a mass stranding earlier this week. (Representational)

Hundreds of pilot whales have been found stranded on the rugged west coast of Tasmania Wednesday, with Australian officials saying only half appeared to be alive.

"A pod of approximately 230 whales has stranded near Macquarie Harbour," said the state's Department of Natural Resources and Environment. "It appears about half of the animals are alive."

This comes after 14 sperm whales died in a mass stranding on a remote beach in the state of Tasmania earlier this week.