Russian Shelling in Ukraine, leading to death of 21 people.

Russian shelling has killed 21 people in Ukraine's central Dnipropetrovsk region overnight, governor Valentyn Reznychenko said on Wednesday.

Eleven people were killed in the district of Nikopol and 10 in the town of Marganets, he said on the Telegram messaging app.

