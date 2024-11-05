How The 1800 US Elections Led To A Deadly Duel Between 2 Founding Fathers

The US election of 1800 marked a historic turning point in American politics, ultimately leading to an infamous duel between two Founding Fathers - Alexander Hamilton, a Federalist, and Aaron Burr, a Republican.

The 1800 US election was one of the first national contests involving organised political parties. In a surprising turn, running mates Thomas Jefferson and Aaron Burr ended up tied in the Electoral College. Under the Constitution's original guidelines, this tie sent the decision to the House of Representatives. Alexander Hamilton then stepped in, working behind the scenes to block Burr's path to the presidency, after Burr made it clear he was not content to serve as Jefferson's second-in-command.

Jefferson, who won the presidency, largely sidelined Burr as vice president, offering him little influence. Burr, seeking a new political role, ran for governor of New York in 1804. But Hamilton actively campaigned against him, using his influence to prevent Burr's election, leaving him politically isolated and powerless, despite still holding the vice presidency. This continued clash with Hamilton set the stage for the infamous duel in 1804.

On the early morning of July 11, 1804, Burr and Hamilton met for the duel in Weehawken, New Jersey. To keep the encounter hidden, the two men departed from different piers in Manhattan at 5 am, each crossing the Hudson River with their respective seconds, who would ensure the duel's code of honour was followed.

Burr arrived first, with Hamilton joining him about half an hour later. Hamilton was accompanied by Nathaniel Pendleton, a former soldier and judge, while Burr had William Van Ness, a federal judge from New York. Additionally, Hamilton brought Dr. David Hosack, a physician from Columbia College, to provide medical assistance if necessary.

Both men took their positions, with Hamilton donning spectacles just before aiming, and it was widely believed that Hamilton intended not to shoot directly at Burr. He had confided in friends and written letters indicating his plan to "throw away" his shot, possibly by deliberately aiming away. Accounts from the seconds vary on who fired first, and the exact sequence of events remains uncertain. What is clear is that Hamilton missed, while Burr's shot struck Hamilton just above his right hip, causing serious internal injuries.

Hamilton was transported to Manhattan, where he spent his last hours with his family before succumbing to his injuries on July 12, 1804.

