2 Killed, 9 Injured In Bomb Blast Outside Pakistan Polling Station

2 security officers were killed and 9 wounded by a blast outside a polling station in Pakistan. (File)

Two security officers were killed and nine wounded by a bomb blast Thursday outside a polling station in southwestern Pakistan, a provincial security official said.

"There was a blast in Lajja town in which two of our men got martyred and nine others got injured," an official of the Pakistan Levies provincial paramilitary force in Balochistan, told media in a text message.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)