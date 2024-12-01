20-Year-Old British Man Dies In Hotel Lift Shaft During Holiday In Turkey, Family Seeks Probe

A 20-year-old British man has died after being found injured in a lift shaft at his hotel near Lara Beach, Antalya. According to the Guardian, Tyler Kerry was on a vacation with his grandparents, Collette and Ray Kerry, girlfriend Molly and other relatives when the incident occurred. His body was discovered at the bottom of the lift shaft in their hotel in Antalya on Friday morning. According to his uncle, Alex Price, Tyler was found at 7 am local time and was pronounced dead at the scene.

"I got a phone call from my sister and she just said that Tyler had been found in the lift shaft at the hotel. An ambulance team were attending to him but unfortunately, they weren't able to resuscitate him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene," Mr Price said.

His family is devastated and seeking a thorough investigation into the circumstances of his death, which remain unclear. "The details are limited at the moment. The family is still in the dark about what's happened and are eager for a thorough investigation to find out what's happened," Mr Price added.

The family is receiving support from the British consulate in Antalya and a representative from Tui, their tour operator. According to Mr Price, they are working to repatriate Tyler's body to the UK, with the hope of completing this process by Tuesday.

An FCDO spokesperson said: "We are assisting the family of a British man who has died in Turkey."

Meanwhile, a fundraiser has been launched to assist with funeral costs. On the GoFundMe page, his family wrote, "A young man full of personality, kindness and compassion with his whole life ahead of him. He was completely devoted to his family and girlfriend Molly. We are all absolutely devastated. Tyler had travel insurance which will hopefully cover the cost of bringing him home. We are asking for any donations towards the unforseen costs of dealing with the consequences of such a tragic incident, particularly the inevitable costs of laying Tyler to rest and ensuring he has a fitting and respectful funeral/memorial."



