20% Of Electricity Restored In Spain: Operator

REE said in an announcement on the X platform that "more than one fifth of the peninsula's demand" had been reconnected with some from domestic power plants and some imported from France.

Madrid:

More than 20 percent of Spain's power capacity has been restored, the country's REE electricity operator said late Monday as it battled to overcome a major outage that has hit Spain and Portugal.

