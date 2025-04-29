20% Of Electricity Restored In Spain: Operator

More than 20 percent of Spain's power capacity has been restored, the country's REE electricity operator said late Monday as it battled to overcome a major outage that has hit Spain and Portugal.

REE said in an announcement on the X platform that "more than one fifth of the peninsula's demand" had been reconnected with some from domestic power plants and some imported from France. Supply was being "progressively" restored across Spain, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)