20 Dead in South Africa After Bus Collides With Armoured Truck: Report

A crash between an armoured truck and a bus has killed 20 people and injured another 60 in South Africa, the Limpopo province transport department said on Tuesday.

"Twenty people were tragically killed in an accident after a cash transport truck lost control and crashed head-on with a bus going in the opposite direction" on Monday at 1500 GMT, the department said in a statement.

