2-Year-Old Boy In US Suffers Brain Bleed After Being Beaten By Drunk Babysitter: Cops

A 2-year-old boy in the United States is fighting for his life after he was allegedly beaten by a drunken babysitter. According to the New York Post, the little boy, identified as Giovanni Reichert, has had several operations over the past few months after his mother left him in the care of a "trusted friend" McKinley Slone Hernandez on September 1. He had part of his skull removed as well as several other life-saving operations, however, it still remains unclear what happened to the 2-year-old as the babysitter "won't admit to anything," his mother Stephanie Reichert said.

"All she's said is she drinking, and he got hurt in her care," Ms Stephanie said, as per the outlet. "I make up scenarios in my head all the time for the injuries he sustained, so I wish I knew," she added.

The mother said that she received a text message from Ms Hernandez just a few hours after leaving her son in her care "saying I needed to rush to St. Anthony's Hospital because my son had gone lifeless after a bath". Once I saw him and all the 50 doctors standing around him, I had to leave the room because it was the worst thing I've ever seen in my life," Ms Stephanie said.

According to Metro, the 2-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital and needed an emergency operation for a brain bleed. He was incubated and placed in an induced coma and has had several more operations in the months since. "Prior to this, (Giovanni) was a happy, healthy, energetic two-year-old. As you can imagine, his parents Anthony and Stefanie are completely distraught," a GoFundMe page for the baby read.

The mother found his son with blunt-force trauma blows to his head and body. Ms Stephanie said that Ms Hernandez would often watch her son and other kids at an unlicensed childcare facility at her home in Lakewood, Colorado. She agreed to take care of the baby overnight on September 1, but it turned into a crime scene.

Ms Hernandez has now been arrested on suspicion of child abuse and is being held on a $100,000 bond.