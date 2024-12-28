Advertisement

2 Security Personnel Killed, 11 Injured In Anti-Terror Operation In Pak

Two security personnel died and 11 others, including an officer of Major rank, were injured in the clashes with terrorists, the police said.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
2 Security Personnel Killed, 11 Injured In Anti-Terror Operation In Pak
The operation took place at Mulla Said Banda area of Bajaur district on Friday.
Peshawar:

Two security personnel were killed and 11 others injured during an anti-terror operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The operation took place at Mulla Said Banda area of Bajaur district on Friday.

Two security personnel died and 11 others, including an officer of Major rank, were injured in the clashes with terrorists, the police said.

There have been casualties amongst the militants also, however, the exact toll is not immediately known, security officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Pakistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pak Ecurity Personnel Killed
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com