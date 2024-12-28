2 Security Personnel Killed, 11 Injured In Anti-Terror Operation In Pak

Two security personnel were killed and 11 others injured during an anti-terror operation in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

The operation took place at Mulla Said Banda area of Bajaur district on Friday.

Two security personnel died and 11 others, including an officer of Major rank, were injured in the clashes with terrorists, the police said.

There have been casualties amongst the militants also, however, the exact toll is not immediately known, security officials said.

