2 Injured In Shooting Near French Mosque, Suspected Gunman Arrested: Police

Small explosion from a petrol can on fire, was also reported (Representational)

Two people were injured Monday when shots were fired near a mosque in Bayonne in southwest France, police said, adding the suspected gunman has been arrested.

The man was arrested near his home after the incident that also involved a small explosion, presumably from a petrol can set on fire near the place of worship on Monday afternoon.

