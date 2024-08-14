2 French Rafale Jets Collide Mid-Air, Instructor, Pilot Missing

Colombey-les-Belles, France:
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles (Representational)
Two Rafale fighter jets collided in midair before crashing to the ground in northeastern France on Wednesday, civil and military authorities said.
A search for one of the crews was under way. The two jets were from the Saint-Dizier air base, an air force spokesman in Paris told AFP.
One of the pilots ejected himself, he said.
But an instructor and a student pilot from the second aircraft were still missing.
"We are still looking for the second crew," the spokesman said.
The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France, according to the prefecture.
