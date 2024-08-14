2 French Rafale Jets Collide Mid-Air, Instructor, Pilot Missing

The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles (Representational)

Two Rafale fighter jets collided in midair before crashing to the ground in northeastern France on Wednesday, civil and military authorities said.

A search for one of the crews was under way. The two jets were from the Saint-Dizier air base, an air force spokesman in Paris told AFP.

One of the pilots ejected himself, he said.

But an instructor and a student pilot from the second aircraft were still missing.

"We are still looking for the second crew," the spokesman said.

The accident occurred in Colombey-les-Belles, a town in northeastern France, according to the prefecture.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)