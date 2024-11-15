2 Drunk Soldiers Caught Having Sex Inside Rs 75 Crore Military Chopper In UK

Noticing the rotors of an Apache helicopter making unusual movements at a military training area in the UK, maintenance staff decided to check and were surprised to find two soldiers having sex inside. The British soldiers were reportedly drunk at the time.

The ground staff had finished servicing the highly armed Apache chopper, worth 8.5 million euros and equipped with 30mm cannon and Hellfire missiles, during their night time routine work when the up and down swaying of the rotors caught their attention, according to the Mirror. They even heard strange noises coming from the helicopter and when they decided to look what was causing them, they found two soldiers, half naked, squeezed into the rear cockpit of the helicopter engaged in sexual activity in a drunken state, say media reports. While the man was dressed in his army uniform, the woman was in civilian attire.

Both the soldiers were asked to come out of the helicopter and get dressed, according to a report to the Military Aviation Authority. "It became apparent that the rear cockpit was occupied by two people engaged in sexual intercourse. Both were naked from the waist down - the male in uniform, the female in civilian attire," said the report.

"They were ordered to exit the cockpit and get dressed. Both parties were serving soldiers. Both showed symptoms of intoxication," it added.

While the chopper they were caught in belonged to Army Air Corps' 653 Squadron, they were part of a different army unit. They were detained till their parent unit and the chain of command of 653 Squadron arrived at the spot, said the Military Aviation Authority report.

According to the Sun, the incident happened back in 2016 at the Otterburn range in Northumberland. However, it has become public recently due to a technical glitch. Air Crew were reportedly later asked to make sure the choppers were locked and secure in future.