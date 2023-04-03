2 Crew Members Dead After Medical Helicopter Crashes In US

One of the crew members is in hospital in critical condition. (Representational Pic)

Two crew members were killed when their medical helicopter crashed in Chelsea in Shelby County in Alabama, in the United States, on Sunday, according to a report in CBS News. The medical staff was responding to a call to airlift a hiker who complained of breathing problems. The helicopter crashed a little before 5:30 pm local time, the outlet said quoting Shelby County Sheriff's Office chief deputy Clay Hammac. Air Method, the company that operated the helicopter, said the hiker was no onboard when the crash happened.

"There were three crew members on board the aircraft at the time of the crash," Mr Hammac said. "Tragically, I can say now that we can confirm the fatality of two."

While one crew member died at the scene, other one died after being taken to the hospital, the helicopter operator said.

The third crew member is in a critical condition in hospital.

The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash, CBS News further said. However, none of the hikers have been identified.

USA Today said the helicopter was a Eurocopter EC130.

"Our deputies did the best they could to render aid," said Mr Hammac. "The helicopter was on fire."

"Our hearts go out to the families of these two members of the flight crew that have passed away," Chelsea Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. "And my heartfelt thanks to, my heroes, that Chelsea Fire and Rescue that responded, and to the deputies that responded. And please remember these families that will be left behind and that have had to deal with this tragic event."

The security agencies have set up a perimeter around the crash site and are investigating.