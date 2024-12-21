2 Arrested With Live Chameleon For 'Sorcery' Plan Against Zambia President

Zambian police said they have arrested two men for allegedly trying to "harm" the president of the southern African nation using witchcraft.

Mozambican national Jasten Mabulesse Candunde, 42, and Zambian village chief Leonard Phiri, 43, were arrested in the capital Lusaka, said a police statement released on Friday.

"The suspects were found in possession of assorted charms, including a live chameleon, and are alleged to be practising witchdoctors," it said.

"Their purported mission was to use charms to harm the head of state, his excellency President Hakainde Hichilema."

Police alleged the pair were hired by the brother of an opposition MP facing trial for robbery, attempted murder and escaping custody.

They face charges of animal cruelty and are to appear in court soon, the statement said.

