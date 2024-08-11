19 'Terrorists' Eliminated In Gaza School Strike, Says Israeli Military

Rescue workers in Gaza have said the strike killed 93 people.

Israel's military said at least 19 Palestinian operatives were killed Saturday in a pre-dawn strike on a school compound in Gaza City, where rescuers reported 93 dead.

"It can be confirmed at this time that at least 19 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists were eliminated" in the strike on Al-Tabieen religious school, the military said in a statement.

It cited "an intelligence investigation" and giving the names of the alleged operatives it said had been killed.

It said the operatives had been operating from a Hamas command and control centre located in the compound in order to plan attacks against Israel and its security forces.

"The strike was carried out using three precise munitions," it said, adding that "no severe damage was caused to the compound where the terrorists were situated".

In another statement later Saturday, the military said: "There is a high probability that... Ashraf Juda was at the military headquarters at the Al-Tabieen school that was targeted."

Juda is a top operative of Islamic Jihad, the military said.

"It is not yet clear whether he was hit during the strike."

Rescue workers in Gaza have said the strike killed 93 people, including women and children. The attack has sparked international condemnation despite Israel's claims it was targetting operatives.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)