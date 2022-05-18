18-Year-Old Dies In US After Hole Dug By Frisbees In Sand Collapses

The brother and sister used Frisbees to dig the hole. (Representative Photo)

An 18-year-old was killed after being buried under the sand at Jersey Shore on Tuesday, the police said. The young man's sister was trapped in the sand after the incident, the police added.

The incident took place when Levi Caverly was digging a hole with his 17-year-old sister at a beach using Frisbees. It collapsed on the duo just after 4pm, according to a Facebook post by the police.

“At approximately 4:09 PM police and EMS were dispatched to the beach entrance near Seaview Road on the barrier island for reports of juveniles trapped in the sand as it collapsed around them while digging. Multiple police units, EMS are currently on scene. Please do not respond to the area,” the police said in the post.

The brother and sister had spent their afternoon with the family at Ocean Beach III, a private beach.

The 17-year-old girl, who was rescued by the first responders, was treated at the site of the accident. It took the rescuers two-and-a-half hours to pull Caverly out of the sand, according to Asbury Park Press.

It was finally pulled out at around 6.45pm.

Emergency services from the nearby areas also helped in the rescue mission, and were thanked by the Toms River Police Department.

This is not the first time that such a collapse has happened in the US. In July 2020, Belmar police, lifeguards, rescuers and firefighters saved a boy from a collapsed sand hole, the report further said.

In 2015, a 12-year-old boy was pulled out of a collapsed hole in Surf City, North Carolina.