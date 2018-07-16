18 Killed, 30 Injured In Bus Accident In Pakistan's Sindh Province

30 injured people were shifted to Hala and Hyderabad hospitals in Pakistan. (Representational)

At least 18 people were killed and another 30 hospitalised after a road accident early today in Pakistan's southern province of Sindh, police and rescue officials said.



The accident took place when a speedy trailer rammed into a bus, carrying people from a wedding party, in Hala area of Hyderabad district, the police said.



The bus had stopped on the National Highway to change a deflated tyre when the speeding trailer bumped into it from behind, they said.



The police said 18 people were killed in the accident.



