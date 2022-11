At least 16 people were killed and 24 others wounded Wednesday by a blast at a madrassa in Afghanistan's northern city of Aybak, a doctor at a local hospital said.

"All of them are children and ordinary people," a doctor at a hospital in the Samangan provincial capital told AFP, asking not to be named.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)