15 Injured At Polling Station During Afghanistan Presidential Elections

Explosion took place outside a polling centre in the city of Kandahar.

At least 15 people were wounded Saturday when a bomb exploded at a polling station in southern Afghanistan, a hospital official said, hours after voting got unde rway in the presidential election.

An "explosion took place outside a polling centre in the city of Kandahar, and 15 people -- all men -- were injured and were brought to the hospital," Naimatullah, the head of a regional hospital who only has one name, told AFP.

