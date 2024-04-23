Philippines Girl Hides Being Bitten By Stray Dog, Dies Of Rabies 2 Months Later

Her autopsy report showed she had died of rabies encephalitis

A 13-year-old girl in the Philippines died of rabies after she was bitten by a stray dog and kept it secret from her parents. According to Metro, Jamaica Star Seraspe had been walking home from school in Tondo District, Manila, in the Philippines when a stray dog bit her on February 9.

Instead of telling her parents the truth, Jamaica told them that she had scratched herself on metal wire, which led them to not seek medical attention. However, two months later, she developed serious symptoms, including fever, back pain, fatigue and difficulty drinking water. She then finally told her mother Roselyn Saraspe what had happened and was rushed to San Lazaro Hospital on April 5.

Her mother said she "felt her heart being crushed" when she saw her daughter's condition rapidly deteriorate during her stay at the hospital. Nurses had to restrain her because she kept thrashing in her bed from pain, before she succumbed to the viral disease on April 6.

Her mother said: "I can't accept Jamaica's death. It's difficult because she was taken from us so suddenly. She told me she couldn't drink water. She said she believed she might have rabies because she was bitten by a dog in February. I asked her why she didn't tell me right away. She kept apologising. I told her I wasn't mad at her, but we could have had her checked sooner. When she asked me if she was going to die, I felt scared. I wanted to go into hysterics."