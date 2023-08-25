12 Dead, Over 80 Injured In Stadium Stampede In Madagascar

At least 12 people were killed in a crowd stampede in the Madagascar. (Representational)

At least 12 people were killed Friday in a crowd stampede at a stadium in the Madagascar capital of Antananarivo, the prime minister of the Indian Ocean nation Christian Ntsay said.

"The provisional toll shows 12 dead and some 80 injured," Mr Ntsay told reporters at a hospital in Antananarivo.

