12 Dead In Wildfire In Southern Spain

The death count from a wildfire in Almeria in southern Spain rose to 12 after six more victims were found, authorities said Friday.

"The number of people who died in the fire in Los Gallardos has risen to 12 after the confirmation of six more deaths," the regional government of Andalusia said in a statement.

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