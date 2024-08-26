What UK's 102-Year-Old Skydiver Said After Jumping From 7,000 Feet

This wasn't the first time the former war veteran has sought an adrenaline rush.

A 102-year-old woman in Britain opted for a unique birthday celebration this year. On August 25, Manette Baillie, who was once married to a paratrooper and served in the Women's Royal Naval Service during World War II, skydived out of a plane to become the oldest woman to do so.

Ms Baillie jumped with UK Parachuting Services Ltd as part of a charity event, raising money for Benhall's village hall, the Motor Neurone Disease Association, and the East Anglian Air Ambulance, which once saved her son's life on the Isle of Wight after a diving accident in 1969. Her efforts have so far raised over £10,000 of her £30,000 target, inspiring others to give back.

Soon after her jump from 7,000 feet above Beccles Airfield in East Anglia, Ms Baillie told BBC radio that she was "breathless".

"It was a bit scary. I must admit I shut my eyes very firmly," she added.

On healthy ageing, she explained, "I just want other people who are getting towards 80 and 90 not to give up anything. Just keep going. I've been so lucky to be fit and well that I've got to do something with it, that's really the back of it," she said. I can't just waste it, other people are crippled with arthritis, and I'm not."

Check out the post here:

The incredible Manette Baillie skydiving this morning at Beccles airfield for her 102nd birthday sponsored by Goldster!! #manettebaillie#102yearoldskydiverpic.twitter.com/q1FOZtqzyU — Goldster (@GoldsterClub) August 25, 2024

This wasn't the first time the former war veteran had sought an adrenaline rush. For her 100th birthday, she drove around Silverstone in a Ferrari at 130mph, setting another record. Speaking to Radio 4, she affirmed her fearless nature, saying, "I really don't do fear. It's no good. It's 130 miles per hour, to begin with, before they pull the rip cords for the parachute, and then it's gently floating down."

Ms Baillie was motivated to take on a skydiving challenge after a friend's 85-year-old father pulled off something similar. "If an 85-year-old man can do it, so can I," she remarked.

Prince William also commended Ms Baillie for her daring spirit, The Guardian reported. In a heartfelt note, the Prince wrote, "Catherine and I hear you'll be marking your 102nd birthday with a parachute jump! Given your history of racing a Ferrari at 100, we're not surprised!"