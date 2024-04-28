100-Year-Old Mystery Of Pharaoh's Curse Finally Solved, Experts Claim

These readings were all found to be "intensely radioactive."

For decades, the curse surrounding King Tutankhamun's tomb has perplexed archaeologists. This fear arose from the unexplained deaths of several excavators involved in its groundbreaking discovery in 1922. However, a new theory challenges this supernatural narrative, the New York Post reported.

Scientist Ross Fellowes proposes a scientific explanation for the age-old mystery of the "Pharaoh's Curse" in a recent article published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration (JSE). Fellowes suggests that toxic materials, including radioactive elements like uranium and potentially hazardous waste, might be the culprit. These toxins could have remained potent within the sealed tomb for over 3,000 years, posing a significant health risk to those who entered.

A recent study published in the Journal of Scientific Exploration by Ross Fellowes suggests concerning levels of radiation within King Tutankhamun's tomb. The research indicates that exposure to this radiation could lead to serious health complications, including cancer.

Mr Fellowes further posits a correlation between these elevated radiation levels and the unusually high prevalence of blood, bone, and lymph cancers observed in both ancient and contemporary Egyptian populations. These specific cancers are known to be associated with radiation exposure. Additionally, the study highlights that this heightened radioactivity may not be confined solely to King Tut's tomb.

"Radiation has been detected by the Geiger counter at two sites at Giza adjacent to the pyramids," he wrote, adding that radon - a radioactive gas - has also been detected in "several underground tombs at Saqqara."

"Both contemporary and ancient Egypt populations are characterized by unusually high incidences of hematopoietic cancers, of bone/blood/lymph, for which a primary known cause is radiation exposure," Mr Fellowes wrote in his study.

These readings were all found to be "intensely radioactive."

"Modern studies confirm very high levels of radiation in ancient Egyptian tombs, in the order of 10x accepted safety standards," the study shared.

Intriguingly, some theories suggest the ancient builders themselves may have been aware of the dangers lurking within the tombs. This speculation stems from the presence of cryptic warnings inscribed on the walls.

"The nature of the curse was explicitly inscribed on some tombs, with one translated presciently as 'they that break this tomb shall meet death by a disease that no doctor can diagnose,'" Mr Fellowes wrote.

Ambiguous inscriptions, potentially mistranslated as warnings of "evil spirits" and "forbidden" places, likely contributed to the persistent belief in a supernatural curse associated with the tombs. This perception was further amplified by sensationalized media reports surrounding the deaths of several individuals, including Lord Carnarvon, the excavation's primary financial backer, who died shortly after entering the tomb's treasure chamber.

"Carnarvon was dead within a few weeks of the uncertain diagnosis of blood poisoning and pneumonia," Fellowes wrote.

Egyptologist Arthur Weigall allegedly told colleagues that Carnarvon would "be dead within six weeks" upon entering, the study claimed.



