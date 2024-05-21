10 Bodies Found Scattered In Mexico City Engulfed By Criminal Violence

Local media reported the bodies had been thrown from a car.

Ten bodies were found scattered around Mexico's once-glamorous resort city of Acapulco, which has been engulfed by violence linked to organized crime, local security officials said.

The bodies of two women and four men were left Monday night on an avenue near a market, said the public security office. Local media reported the bodies had been thrown from a car.

A shooting in the Emiliano Zapata neighborhood left three men dead and another three wounded, officials added.

Authorities found another man shot dead in the tourist part of the city.

Acapulco was once a playground for the rich and famous, but it has lost its luster in the last decade as foreign tourists have been spooked by bloodshed that has made it one of the world's most violent cities.

The city is part of the state of Guerrero, one of the worst affected by drug trafficking in the country. Disputes between cartels led to 1,890 murders in the state in 2023.

Spiraling criminal violence has seen more than 450,000 people murdered in Mexico since the government of then-president Felipe Calderon launched a military offensive against drug cartels in 2006.

