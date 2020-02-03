1 Killed, 5 Hurt In California Bus Shooting: Police

The suspect is in custody and being questioned. (Representational)

California Highway Patrol Sergeant Brian Pennings on Monday said at least one person was killed and five injured in a Southern California shooting on a bus headed from LA to the Bay Area. The suspect is in custody and being questioned.

Pennings said dispatchers received a 911 call early in the morning on Monday from a passenger on the bus. According to local media, the shooting occurred on a Greyhound bus en route from LA to the Bay Area.

The bus driver pulled off the road, and the alleged shooter got off, leaving his weapon behind. The bus driver then pulled off the road in Grapevine, where medical assistance was provided.